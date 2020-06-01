VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.

The set list includes "Way Down Hadestown", "Come Home With Me/Wedding Song", "When The Chips Are Down", "Flowers", and "Why We Build The Wall."

Cast members and musicians featured are: André De Shields: Hermes; Kimberly Marable: Persephone; Jewelle Blackman: Fate, accordion; Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer: Fate, violin; Kay Trinidad: Fate, percussion; Reeve Carney: Orpheus; Eva Noblezada: Eurydice; Patrick Page: Hades; Anaïs Mitchell: composer, vocals, guitar; Liam Robinson: piano, accordion; Brian Drye: trombone, glockenspiel; Megan Gould: violin; Ilusha Tsinadze: guitar; Ben Perowsky: drums; Malcolm Parson: cello; and Chris Tordini: bass

Watch the concert below!

