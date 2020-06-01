VIDEO: Ailyn Perez Leads Lincoln Center's Fifth MEMORIAL FOR US ALL Broadcast

Ailyn Pérez led the fifth Memorial For Us All broadcast on Sunday, May 31.

In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.

Watch the video below!

Lincoln Center also released the following statement attached to this broadcast:

"As we face the threat of a global pandemic disproportionately impacting members of Black and Latinx communities, we also condemn the scourge of racism and police brutality. Today, we offer #MemorialForUsAll as we grieve with our colleagues, neighbors, and fellow Black Americans. We condemn racism, injustice and hate. #BlackLivesMatter now and always."

Since the Memorial For Us All launch on May 3 with a remembrance led by Wynton Marsalis, community members from New York City and beyond have submitted more than 1,350 names of loved ones to be remembered on the broadcasts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You