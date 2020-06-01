Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara Sings 'To Build a Home' From BRIDGES During Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Kelli O'Hara's performance, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm ET, 7pm GMT.

The concert, which premiered last night, was noteworthy for being the first streaming concert to feature live piano and singing from two different locations, and received rave reviews from those in attendance.

Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs his acclaimed international concert series online. Presented by Mark Cortale, these up-close and personal weekly concerts will feature Broadway's biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the songs from each star's stellar Broadway career. The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard. Upcoming concerts include Kelli O'Hara (6/1), Jeremy Jordan (6/14 & 6/15) and Jessie Mueller (6/21 & 6/22).

The purchase tickets for the virtual concert, visit https://thesethconcertseries.com/.

Watch an exclusive clip from Kelli's concert, featuring a performance of 'To Build a Home' from The Bridges of Madison County!

Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Oliver nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.

Kelli also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. Other film and television credits include the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, All The Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Masters of Sex, CBS All Access' The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk.

Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.

In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehár's The Merry Widow and returned as Despina in Mozart's Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic.

Along with two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records.

