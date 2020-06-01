Broadway on Demand Postpones Tony Award Celebration Set For June 7

Broadway On Demand has made the decision to postpone its Tony Awards celebration event that was scheduled for this Sunday, June 7. The announcement was made this morning by Broadway on Demand CEO/President, Sean Cercone.

In a statement, Mr. Cercone said, "We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society. We at Broadway On Demand do not tolerate hate, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind. The continued violence against Black Americans is inexcusable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divides and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity. Broadway On Demand recognizes that we have the power to influence and change the world through art. Our goal as an organization is to create a platform where underrepresented voices can be amplified and uplifted. That is why it is of the utmost importance that the programs we deliver adhere to these beliefs and reflect the world in which we live."

The Tony Awards celebration event will be rescheduled and more information will be released at a future date.

The entire evening, directed by Tony-nominee Lonny Price, will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, with support for The American Theatre Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives.

The one-hour event is written by Tony nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, Kate Wetherhead and Lauren Yee with Musical Direction & Supervision is by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland and Choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

