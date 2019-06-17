Wake Up With BWW 6/17: Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in London, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Desi Oakley returns to Chicago tonight, for her second limited run as Roxie Hart. She will play the role through Sunday, June 30. Later this summer, she will return for a two-week engagement, Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 28.

Sunday in the Park With George is headed to London! Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are set to star in this upcoming West End production, beginning in May 2020!

The world already knows his name, but Hamilton is getting ready to travel to even more countries! The hit musical has its sights set on Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and an Australian Tour!

1) Breaking: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford to Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK in London

by Matt Tamanini

On Sunday, it was announced that star of stage and screen Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford would reunite to lead a West End production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE beginning in May 2020. . (more...)

2) HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!

Hamilton seems to have taken the whole world by storm but now, the show is planning to actually travel the world.. (more...)

3) Rialto Chatter: Barry Manilow Announces Musical HARMONY Coming to New York in 2020

by Matt Tamanini

While Barry Manilow is preparing to bring his concert to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month as part of this summer's IN RESIDENCE series, he announced on Saturday night at his Las Vegas residency that he is finally going to be bringing another show to New York.. (more...)

4) Hello! My Name Is... Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!

Splashy casting news is plenty exciting but we're taking a moment to give a shoutout to the casts of some of Broadway's long-running shows. Meet the current cast of The Book of Mormon below!. (more...)

5) 25 Songs for a Very Broadway Father's Day!

Yesterday was all about dads, and we celebrated Father's Day 2019 in a very Broadway way. Check out some of the greatest paternal showtunes of all time, including happy songs to fathers, sad songs from fathers, and even some fatherly advice. Check out a collection of tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish and many more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Desi Oakley returns to CHICAGO beginning tonight!

Desi Oakley joined the Broadway production of Chicago in the role of "Roxie Hart" on Monday, May 13 and played through Sunday, May 26. She now returns for a second two-week engagement, Monday, June 17 through Sunday, June 30. Later this summer, she will return for a two-week engagement, Monday, July 15 through Sunday, July 28.

Gavin Creel performs at 92Y today and tonight!

92Y presents award-winner Gavin Creel tonight, Monday, June 17 at 7:30 pm. Creel will pay homage to the American musical songbook and recreate memorable songs from his distinguished Broadway career, including his Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning role in Hello, Dolly! (performing with Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters), Waitress, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony nomination), La Cage Aux Folles, Hair (Tony nomination), The Book of Mormon and She Loves Me. This show is in addition to his performance at 92Y's Kathryn W. Stein Memorial Concert at 2 pm on that same date.

BWW Exclusive: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (12), Isabella (14), and Charles (11), who tuned in for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards last weekend. Curious about what they thought about the ceremony? Find out here!

What we're geeking out over: OKLAHOMA! Celebrates its 100th Performance on Broadway

Check out more photos here!

On Friday night, the Tony Award winning revival of Oklahoma! celebrated its 100th Broadway performance! The cast and crew toasted the sweet event with a specially designed cake on stage.

What we're watching: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month

Last year, in honor of Pride Month, the choir at Middle Church of New York performed the empowering song from Dear Evan Hansen, "You Will Be Found."

Dear Evan Hansen's Twitter account flashed back to that day, in honor of this year's Pride Month.

Social Butterfly: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video

Get a peek inside Katharine McPhee's road to Waitress with this new rehearsal video she shared last week! See Katharine working on "What Baking Can Do"!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





