Breaking: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford to Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK in London

Check out photos from the 2017

Broadway production.

On Sunday, it was announced that star of stage and screen Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will reunite to lead a West End production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE beginning in May 2020.

The pair originally starred in a concert version of the show as part of the 2016 gala for New York City Center. The following year, they returned to the roles under the direction of Sarna Lapine to reopen the historic Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

Though the production was not eligible for Tony awards, due to the limited two-month run, it received raves from audiences and critics alike. Next spring, the stars and director will reunite at London's Savoy Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week run.

One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time - Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Additional casting, official performance dates, and ticketing information will be announced in the coming months.

Watch Ashford and Gyllenhaal perform "Move On" at Ashford's "Live from Lincoln Center" concert:

"All of my dreams* come true when I sing with @TheAAshford. *Not including my dreams about @RealHughJackman ?? Annaleigh's Live from @LincolnCenter concert special airs tonight on PBS." (https://t.co/bJLzA5BQTf) pic.twitter.com/25gO1kYHHZ - Jake Gyllenhaal (@JakeG_Online) May 17, 2019





Related Articles