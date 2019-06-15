VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Last year, in honor of Pride Month, the choir at Middle Church of New York performed the empowering song from Dear Evan Hansen, "You Will Be Found."

Dear Evan Hansen's Twitter account flashed back to that day, in honor of this year's Pride Month.

Check out the video below!

The performance features Branch Woodman and Allison Mickelson as soloists.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, six-time Tony winner Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.





