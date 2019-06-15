KID CRITICS
Click Here for More Articles on KID CRITICS

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!

Jun. 15, 2019  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai (12), Isabella (14), and Charles (11), who tuned in for the 73rd Annual Tony Awards last weekend. Curious about what they thought about the ceremony? Find out below!

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2018-19 awards season

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!
  • BWW TV: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz Get Ready for TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Roundabout's TONI STONE
  • BWW TV: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: See Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos Perform '96,000' Up Close!
  • BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Kids of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Father's Day!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup