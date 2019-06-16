Rialto Chatter: Barry Manilow Announces Musical HARMONY Coming to New York in 2020

Check out images from the 2014 opening

While Barry Manilow is preparing to bring his concert to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month as part of this summer's IN RESIDENCE series, he announced on Saturday night at his Las Vegas residency that he is finally going to be bringing another show to New York.

Along with his song-writing partner Bruce Sussman, Manilow's musical HARMONY has has been working its way to Broadway for more than six years. The show previously had productions at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, but now, according to Manilow himself, the show will finally play New York - and presumably Broadway - in 2020. In a Facebook video posted by the show's producer Ken Davenport, Manilow talks about how he's longed to write a Broadway musical.

The previous incarnations of the show starred Tony Yazbeck, Douglas Williams, Chris Dwan, Will Taylor, Will Blum, Leigh Ann Larkin, Hannah Corneau, Matt Bailey, Shayne Kennon, Douglas Williams, and more.

HARMONY tells the true story of The Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in pre-WWII Germany who rose from unemployed street musicians to become world-famous entertainers, selling millions of records, starring in over a dozen films, and selling out the most prestigious concert halls around the world.

Yet while The Comedian Harmonists' sophisticated music, paired with hilarious comedy, made them the brightest of stars, the group's mixture of Jews and non-Jews put them on a collision course with history.





