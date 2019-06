Today is all about dads, and we're celebrating Father's Day 2019 in a very Broadway way. Below, check out some of the greatest paternal showtunes of all time, including happy songs to fathers, sad songs from fathers, and even some fatherly advice.

Check out a collection of tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish and many more!

"Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin

"Not My Father's Son" from Kinky Boots

"Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton

"Breeze Off the River" from The Full Monty "Fathers and Sons" from Working "Our Children" from Ragtime "Fight the Dragons" from Big Fish "Sunrise, Sunset" from Fiddler on the Roof "Papa's Gonna Make It Alright" from Shenandoah "That's What I Could Do" from Violet "Something Was Missing" from Annie "Father to Son" from Falsettos "Dead Man's Boots" from The Last Ship

"Father's Day" from Children of Eden

"Let Her Be a Child" from A Tale of Two Cities

"Like Father, Like Son" from Aida

'Tell My Father" from The Civil War

"To Break In a Glove" from Dear Evan Hansen

"Hey Kid" from If/Then

"Look Over There" from La Cage Aux Folles "No Matter What" from Beauty and the Beast

"Soliloquy" from Carousel

"No More" from Into the Woods

"He Lives in You" from The Lion King

"Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime





