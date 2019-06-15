Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! Celebrates its 100th Performance on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

On Friday night, the Tony Award winning revival of Oklahoma! celebrated its 100th Broadway performance! The cast and crew toasted the sweet event with a specially designed cake on stage.

Check out the photos below!

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker (Ado Annie) for Featured Actress in a Musical.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.



Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber



Oklahoma!'s 100th performance cake





