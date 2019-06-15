Photo Flash: OKLAHOMA! Celebrates its 100th Performance on Broadway
On Friday night, the Tony Award winning revival of Oklahoma! celebrated its 100th Broadway performance! The cast and crew toasted the sweet event with a specially designed cake on stage.
Check out the photos below!
Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker (Ado Annie) for Featured Actress in a Musical.
Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.
Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.
Photo Credit: Caroline Weber
Oklahoma!'s 100th performance cake