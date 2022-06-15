Wake Up With BWW 6/15: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Casting, LEGALLY BLONDE Tour, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include casting for the upcoming Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog, coming to Broadway this season! The production will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins.

Plus, Legally Blonde will embark on a non-equity tour, get a sneak peek at the Museum of Broadway, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

LEGALLY BLONDE Will Launch Tour During The 2022/2023 Season

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has learned that Big League Productions will re-launch their 2019 non-equity tour of Legally Blonde later this year, for the 2022/2023 touring season. Casting and a full tour schedule will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of the Museum of Broadway, Opening This November

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today, tickets for the Museum of Broadway go on sale exclusively through Audience Rewards, with tickets going on sale to the public on June 21st at 10am EST. Fans who have signed up through the Museum of Broadway's website will have early access to purchase their tickets on June 17th.. (more...)

New York City Center Encores! 2023 Season Will Include THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles, OLIVER! and DEAR WORLD with Donna Murphy

by Team BWW

Full programming for New York City Center's 2022 - 2023 Season was announced today, including Adam Guettel's Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza, Jerry Herman's 1969 musical Dear World and Lionel Bart's Oliver! See the full schedules and how to get tickets!. (more...)

Jessica Vosk & Elizabeth Ward Land to Join THE BEDWETTER, Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the world premiere production of The Bedwetter has been extended to Sunday, July 10.. (more...)

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Will Return to Broadway This Fall with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins

by Team BWW

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will return to Broadway this Fall in a 20th Anniversary Production, directed by Tony Award-winner KENNY LEON and starring Tony Award-nominee COREY HAWKINS (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Emmy Award-winner YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II (Watchmen, Candyman) as brothers Lincoln and Booth.. (more...)

Cheyenne Jackson and Husband Jason Landau Launch Production Company

by Stephi Wild

The company's first project will be 'Brutal', a comedy short about a news anchor (Jackson) who acquires a leaked sex tape of a U.S. senator. The short is directed by Sam McConnell and written by Nicolas Citton. The cast also includes Matthew Morrison, Rachael Harris, Angelica Ross, and Johnny Sibilly.. (more...)

The Public Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Five World Premieres & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up today for The Public's 2022-23 Season at their landmark home on 425 Lafayette Street with a broad and thrilling slate of new productions and ongoing programming.. (more...)

