Jessica Vosk & Elizabeth Ward Land to Join THE BEDWETTER, Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the world premiere production of The Bedwetter has been extended to Sunday, July 10.

The Bedwetter is a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman. Tony Award winner David Yazbek serves as a creative consultant.

The cast of The Bedwetter for the final week of performances will feature Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Elizabeth Ward Land (Memphis), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Due to scheduling conflicts, Jessica Vosk will take over the role of Beth Ann and Elizabeth Ward Land will play the role of Nana for performances from July 5-10.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter began previews April 30 and opened Tuesday, June 7 at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title).

The Bedwetter features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, music supervision and coordination by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations by David Chase, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dialects by Kate Wilson, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager.

The Bedwetter is supported, in part, by generous funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

BIOS

JESSICA VOSK is a celebrated singer and actress known for memorable roles on the musical theater and concert stage. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age," and recently opened the new Paradise Club to sold-out houses in NYC. She starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, a role she will take on again this summer at the MUNY. Other upcoming concert projects include her London debut at Cadogan Hall and taking on the role of Judy in Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration with the San Francisco Symphony. Vosk is best known for her star-turn as Elphaba in Wicked, both on tour and in the 15th Anniversary Broadway company. She independently produced two albums: Wild and Free and A Very Coco Christmas, which both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts. She started with a career in finance, before taking a leap to try and make her way to the Broadway stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC's 20/20 and NBC Nightly News. Wanna know more? Follow along: @jessicavosk.

ELIZABETH WARD LAND. Broadway: Amazing Grace, Memphis, Scandalous, The Scarlet Pimpernel (all three versions), Passion, City Of Angels. Tours: Les Miserables, The Music Of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Singin' In The Rain. Off-Broadway: Curvy Widow, Southern Comfort, Green Heart, Hello Again. Regional: Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, Alliance, GeVa, Barrington Stage, Pioneer, Sacramento Music Circus, TheatreWorks. Film/TV: Young Adult, Boy Meets Girl, The Gathering; "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," "Boardwalk Empire," "Madam Secretary," "Law & Order." Her acclaimed concert, Still Within The Sound Of My Voice: The Songs Of Linda Ronstadt, won the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Tribute Show. @elizabethwardland ElizabethWardLand.com

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses); Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik); and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); and Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau).

Schedule:

Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm

Wednesday afternoon performance at 2:00pm on 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, 7/6