Cheyenne Jackson and Husband Jason Landau Launch Production Company

Stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson has launched a production company, Shiny Boy Entertainment, with his husband Jason Landau, Variety reports.

The company's first project will be "Brutal", a comedy short about a news anchor (Jackson) who acquires a leaked sex tape of a U.S. senator. The short is directed by Sam McConnell and written by Nicolas Citton. The cast also includes Matthew Morrison, Rachael Harris, Angelica Ross, and Johnny Sibilly.

"Brutal" will premiere June 18 at Frameline in San Francisco, and will go on to have additional festival screenings throughout the summer.

On and off Broadway, Cheyenne Jackson has starred in The Performers, The Most Happy Fella, 8, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk nomination), Damn Yankees, Xanadu (Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), The Agony & the Agony, All Shook Up (Theater World Award, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), the premiere cast of Altar Boyz, Aida, Thoroughly Modern Millie, On the 20th Century, and The 24 Hour Plays.

Jackson was most recently was seen starring in HBO Max's four-part LGBTQ+ Docuseries "Equal," Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" Reboot as well as Kenny Ortega's hit Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms."

He previously collaborated with Kenny Ortega as he appeared in Disney's hugely popular "Descendants 3." He appeared in multiple seasons FX and Ryan Murphy's award-winning horror anthology "American Horror Story." On television, Jackson has also starred on HBO's "Watchmen," Paramount Networks "American Woman," opposite Alicia Silverstone, NBC's 30 Rock as "Danny Baker" for four seasons, and "Dustin Goolsby" on Glee. Other television credits include "The Morning Show," "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Ugly Betty," "It Takes a Village," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Local Talent," "HR," and "Law and Order."



Jackson has appeared in numerous films including the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93, Behind the Candleabra, The Green, Price Check; Lola Versus, Love is Strange, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Mutual Friends, Opening Night, Beautiful Now, Day out of Days and Hello Again. He will also appear in the forthcoming feature, Werewolves Within.