Wake Up With BWW 5/7: SIX Sets Reopening Date, MEAN GIRLS Movie Update, and More!

SIX, the international musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will resume performances Broadway this fall at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. SIX will finally celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on October 3, 2021. Performances begin on September 17, 2021.

Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit will reunite for a brand-new duet for Miscast21, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8pm ET on MCC's YouTube Channel.

Read more about what other shows are planning to reopen, and when, below!

The sun will come out tomorrow. That's because after over a year of waiting, New York officials have at last spread word that Broadway will indeed soon be back. Which shows will return when? BroadwayWorld has gathered all of the latest news on the return of live theatre. Check back regularly for updates!. (more...)

Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit will reunite for a brand-new duet for Miscast21, premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8pm ET on MCC's YouTube Channel.. (more...)

The Broadway musical Mean Girls, which played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on March 11, 2020, is set to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures. Creator Tina Fey shared more details about the project.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Berg's Wozzeck Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by William Kentridge. From January 11, 2020.

- Broadway's Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm. After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 30! Tune in here!

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House returns with an ANASTASIA Reunion featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Max von Essen, John Bolton and Caroline O'Conno. Donations tonight will be matched up to $10,000 by an Anonymous Stars In The House Friend!. Learn more here!

What we're geeking out over: See New Character Posters from IN THE HEIGHTS!

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

The film adaptation of "In The Heights" will be released on June 11th. See new character posters, originally posted on Twitter, here!

The cast of "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.

What we're watching: Final Cast of RENT Lends a Hand for COVID Grief Network's 'Seasons of Love'

With many parallels between the current pandemic and the AIDS crisis, Broadway cast member Adam Kantor says of Seasons of Love: "It's a song that carries all of it. There is grief underneath it all, and even more importantly, celebration of life. It is very cathartic, to be held and acknowledged by community through the ups and downs. I can't think of a song that does that more simply and beautifully than Seasons of Love."

Participants in the video found sharing cathartic and comforting. One shared "getting to represent my father was absolutely amazing, and brought joy and tears to my eyes! Our loved ones were not a number and didn't want to or need to die this way."

