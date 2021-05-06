SIX THE MUSICAL to Resume Broadway Performances This September

SIX, the international musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will resume performances Broadway this fall at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The production was previously set to have its opening the very day Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020, with the performance cancelled just a few hours before the curtain was to go up. Now, SIX will finally celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on October 3, 2021. Performances begin on September 17, 2021.

Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss said "It feels so unreal to be writing this, but we are both unbelievably excited Broadway is returning and that SIX will finally open on Broadway!!! And this is not just because we can't wait to be reunited with our Broadway family, but also because SIX opening means that the theatre industry is on the road to returning!! Soon the theatre community will be able to come together after a year of unimaginable challenges - and THIS is what fills us with just absurd and ridiculous amounts of happiness. WOOOO!"

Producer Kevin McCollum said "The opening of SIX on Broadway is going to be epic! The SIX family is beyond excited to share our production with Broadway and the entire country. We look forward to welcoming our incredible fans and new audiences safely back into the theatre. To say it's been a long time coming would be an understatement and we are profoundly grateful to begin...anew."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

Single tickets to SIX on Broadway will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 10th at 10AM ET through Ticketmaster.com. Broadway First Access tickets are now on sale exclusively for the SIX Queendom through Monday, May 10th at 9:59AM ET. Fans can sign up for Broadway First Access at http://www.SixOnBroadway.com/FirstAccess.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S.

Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.