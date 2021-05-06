Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for SIX on Broadway!

Watch the Broadway Queens perform hits like 'Heart of Stone,' 'No Way,' and more!

May. 6, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Six is finally celebrating its opening night on October 3, 2021, after the show was cancelled when Broadway shutdown just a few hours before the curtain was to go up on March 12, 2020.

The Queens at Six star in this brand new trailer, performing hits like 'Heart of Stone,' 'No Way,' and more! Watch it below!

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for SIX on Broadway!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Related Articles
SIX THE MUSICAL to Resume Broadway Performances This September Photo

SIX THE MUSICAL to Resume Broadway Performances This September

Photos: See New Production Shots From SIX in the West End! Photo

Photos: See New Production Shots From SIX in the West End!

SIX Announces Full Casting For UK and Ireland Tour Photo

SIX Announces Full Casting For UK and Ireland Tour

VIDEO: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Encourage Young Writers Photo

VIDEO: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Encourage Young Writers


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV