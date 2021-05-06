VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for SIX on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Six is finally celebrating its opening night on October 3, 2021, after the show was cancelled when Broadway shutdown just a few hours before the curtain was to go up on March 12, 2020.

The Queens at Six star in this brand new trailer, performing hits like 'Heart of Stone,' 'No Way,' and more! Watch it below!

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."