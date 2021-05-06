Tina Fey Shares MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Update- 'We're Looking for a Director Right Now'

As BroadwayWorld reported last year, the Broadway musical Mean Girls, which played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on March 11, 2020, is set to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures. Now in a recent interview with Variety, creator Tina Fey shared more details about the project.

"We're still relatively early on. We're looking for a director right now. The first time we had new actors play these roles [on Broadway], it was like breaking the seal, like, 'Now these roles belong to more than one set of actors,'" she explained. "I'm excited to see who ends up being in the movie."

Could the Broadway cast star in the film? Unlikely, says Fey. "I think our Broadway actors are probably too [laughs] old. It's been four years since they did it on Broadway."

This new film will be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, with a script by Fey and featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. More details to be announced.

Producer Lorne Michaels said, "It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.