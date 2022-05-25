Wake Up With BWW 5/25: First Look at Pre-Broadway 1776 and THE KARATE KID, Off Broadway Alliance Awards, & More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1776 at A.R.T.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look at the pre-Broadway runs off 1776 and The Karate Kid!

Plus, watch Patti LuPone perform 'Ladies Who Lunch' from Company on The Late Show, check out the full list of winners for the Off Broadway Alliance Awards, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Patti LuPone Performs 'Ladies Who Lunch' From COMPANY on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone took the stage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she performed 'Ladies Who Lunch' from Company. . (more...)

Photo: First Look at Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway-bound production of 1776 began performances last week at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.. (more...)

COMPANY Producer Chris Harper Accepts Drama League Award: 'One of the Greatest Honors of My Career is to Pay Patti LuPone's Salary'

by HaleyJane Rose

Producer Chris Harper accepted the award noting that 'One of the things that was so clear to us when we first decided to do this musical was the person that we wanted was Patti LuPone.' He continued, teasing LuPone, 'One of the greatest honors of my career is to pay Patti LuPone's salary.'. (more...)

Photo: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Run of THE KARATE KID

by Stephi Wild

Producers Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk have shared a first look at The Karate Kid - The Musical ahead of its pre-Broadway, world premier engagement with STAGES St. Louis at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center which begins previews Wednesday, May 25 with an opening night on Wednesday, June 1.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Bebe Neuwirth, Caissie Levy, Ashley Blanchet & More in the World Premiere of THE BEDWETTER

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Atlantic Theater Company opened the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman, on Monday, May 23.. (more...)

HARMONY, ASSASSINS & More Win 2022 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, today announced the winners of the 11th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2021-2022 season.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Courtney Bowman & More in LEGALLY BLONDE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Omigod you guys, meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods (Courtney Bowman) and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III (Alistair Toovey). Popular, stylish, they have the perfect relationship. That is until Warner heads to Harvard Law School and decides that he needs a more 'serious' kind of girlfriend.. (more...)

Arlington's Signature Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season Featuring Three Sondheim Productions

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Signature Theatre has announced its 33rd season today, which highlights the organization's long-time relationship with the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Signature has produced 31 Sondheim productions in its 32 season history - more than any other theater in North America.. (more...)

HAIRSPRAY, GREASE 2 & More Announced for Bryant Park Movie Nights Summer 2022 Lineup

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bryant Park has announced the movie lineup for its iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights presented by Paramount+ series, which will be returning this summer as part of Bryant Park's 30th anniversary celebrations.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!