COMPANY Producer Chris Harper Accepts Drama League Award: 'One of the Greatest Honors of My Career is to Pay Patti LuPone's Salary'

This week, Company was took home the honor of Outstanding Revival of a Musical at the 88th Annual Drama League Awards.

Producer Chris Harper accepted the award noting that "One of the things that was so clear to us when we first decided to do this musical was the person that we wanted was Patti LuPone." He continued, teasing LuPone, "One of the greatest honors of my career is to pay Patti LuPone's salary," referring to the recent incident with an unmasked Company audience member. The remark was met with laughter and cheers from LuPone and the audience in attendance.

See the below to watch!

Company opened on Broadway December 9, 2021 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."