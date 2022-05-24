HAIRSPRAY, GREASE 2 & More Announced for Bryant Park Movie Nights Summer 2022 Lineup

The series will return to the pre-pandemic model of al fresco screenings Monday evenings from June 13th to August 15th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at 8:00pm, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking.

In addition to Paramount+, this season's partners will include Vulture.

Bryant Park Movie Nights presented by Paramount+ will kick off on Monday, June 13th with Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

The complete 2022 summer lineup:

Monday, June 13: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

Monday, June 20: Creed II

Monday, June 27: Hairspray

Monday, July 4: Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Monday, July 11: Wayne's World 2

Monday, July 18: Scream 2

Monday, July 25: Beverly Hills Cop 2

Monday, August 1: Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Monday, August 8: Grease 2

Monday, August 15: The Godfather Part II

In addition, moviegoers can enjoy a variety of local food and drink curated by Hester Street Fair. The pop-up market will feature a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors from the five boroughs on the Park's Fountain Terrace each Monday.

"As one of our longest running programs, we're excited to restore Bryant Park Movie Nights to its original format this summer as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations. As always, this season's lineup includes an eclectic mix of movies that tell stories both New Yorkers and visitors will enjoy," said Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation.

This event is free to the public. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org. Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park, or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.

About Bryant Park

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC) is a not-for-profit, private management company founded in 1980 to renovate and operate Bryant Park in New York City. It was established by Daniel A. Biederman and Andrew Heiskell, with support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. BPC was formed to restore historic Bryant Park, which had suffered a severe decline in conditions in the 1970s. A 15-year agreement was signed in 1988, entrusting management and improvements to BPC. The park reopened in 1992 after four years of renovation with a budget six times the level under prior city management. It is the largest effort in the nation to apply private management backed by private funding to a public park, and it has been a success with public, press, and nearby institutions. BPC shares its management team with the 34th Street Partnership. The two companies share a management philosophy.