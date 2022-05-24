Photos: First Look at Courtney Bowman & More in LEGALLY BLONDE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Omigod you guys, meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods (Courtney Bowman) and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III (Alistair Toovey). Popular, stylish, they have the perfect relationship. That is until Warner heads to Harvard Law School and decides that he needs a more 'serious' kind of girlfriend.

Dumped, Elle embarks on a drastic plan to win him back. But, on the way, she discovers that there's more to love - and definitely Elle Woods - than meets the eye. Directed by Lucy Moss, co-writer and co-director of the smash-hit musical SIX, it's time to bend and snap, people!

Get a first look at the production below!

Principal cast include Courtney Bowman (Elle) Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Emmett), Lauren Drew (Brooke), Vanessa Fisher (Vivienne), Isaac Hesketh (Margot), Nadine Higgin (Paulette), Alžbeta Matyšáková (Enid), Eugene McCoy (Callahan), Grace Mouat (Pilar), Alistair Toovey (Warner), and Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Serena).

Ensemble cast include Gabriela Benedetti, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Jasmin Colangelo, Allie Daniel, Joe Foster, Dominic Lamb, Esme Laudat, Liam McEvoy, Billy Nevers, Ashley Rowe, Shakira Simpson, Biancha Szynal and Paulo Teixeira (also Dance Captain).

Directed by Lucy Moss, co-director and co-writer of SIX, Legally Blonde is written by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin (music and lyrics), Heather Hach (book) and is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.

Legally Blonde is created by Carter Bellaimey (direct coach), Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong (dramaturg), Cat Beveridge (musical supervisor), Jean Chan (costume & co-wigs, hair and make up designer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting (casting director), Tony Gayle (sound designer), Philip Gladwell (lighting designer), Laura Hopkins (set designer), Barbara Houseman (voice & text and season associate director), Ellen Kane (choreography and musical staging), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Lucy Moss (director), Priya Patel Appleby (associate director), Chris Poon (associate musical director), Queen Bee MUA (wigs, hair and make up designer), Ainsley Hall Ricketts (assistant choreographer), Alexzandra Sarmiento (assistant choreographer), Amber Sinclair-Case (associate director) and Katharine Woolley (musical director).

The production runs until July 2nd.