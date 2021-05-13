Wake Up With BWW 5/13: ANNIE LIVE! to Air on NBC This Holiday Season, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Live musicals are coming back to your living room! Producers Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron will bring beloved Broadway musical Annie to NBC this holiday season.

Patti LuPone has released a video message to theater fans around the globe, on behalf of the Broadway community. Watch below!

1) Breaking: NBC Will Air ANNIE LIVE! This Holiday Season

Live musicals are coming back to your living room! According to Variety, producers Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron will bring beloved Broadway musical Annie to NBC this holiday season.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Patti LuPone Shares a Special Message on the Return of Broadway

Patti LuPone has released a video message to theater fans around the globe, on behalf of the Broadway community.. (more...)

3) Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and More Discuss HBO's Upcoming Series THE GILDED AGE

A lineup of Broadway stars have joined the HBO period drama 'The Gilded Age' - including Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, Michael Cerveris, Debra Monk, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Kristine Nielson, and John Douglas Thompson.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, Eric Cutler, Thomas Allen, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From January 9, 2010.

- Tonight at 8pm, Next on Stage Season 3 continues. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 15!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Florimond Le Goupil-Maier Talks Bringing Theatre Back to NYC with LILIES

Theatre has officially returned to New York at The Drama Company NYC, which just last week began previews for the Off-Broadway premiere of Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama written by Michel Marc Bouchrd with English translation by Linda Gaboriau, and direction by Andrew Benvenuti.

Presented with an all-male cast of 11 actors, Lilies is one of the first, new indoor theater productions of 2021 to be presented inside an Off-Broadway venue (with strict COVID safety protocols in place).

BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of its stars, Florimond Le Goupil-Maier, who playsCount Vallier De Tilly.

What we're watching: See Jasmine Cephas Jones in the Trailer for BLINDSPOTTING on Starz

Starz has revealed the trailer for the upcoming "Blindspotting" TV series, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones. The series will premiere June 13th on Starz. Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the 2018 film on which the series is based.

