VIDEO: Patti LuPone Shares a Special Message on the Return of Broadway

Patti LuPone has released a video message to theater fans around the globe, on behalf of the Broadway community! Watch the video below!

"Now at long last, Broadway is preparing to raise her curtains and we are preparing to return," said LuPone.

LuPone will return to the Broadway stage, her 27th engagement, in the highly-anticipated new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company

The production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two- time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will resume preview performances on Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of a Sunday, January 9, 2022 official opening night, pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines.

Tickets for the highly anticipated production of Company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) go on sale tomorrow, May 11 at 12:01 AM via www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

