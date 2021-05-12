VIDEO: See Jasmine Cephas Jones in the Trailer for BLINDSPOTTING on Starz
Daveed Diggs, along with Cephas Jones, is writing and executive producing the series with Rafael Casal. Diggs and Casal also wrote and produced the 2018 film.
Today, Starz revealed the trailer for the upcoming "Blindspotting" TV series, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.
Watch it below!
The series will premiere June 13th on Starz.
Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the 2018 film on which the series is based.
Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.
Broadway: Hamilton Off-Broadway: Cyrano, Hamilton, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Atlantic Theater). Film: Titus, Mistress America (Noah Baumbach). TV: "The Blacklist" (NBC), "Unforgettable" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS). Education/training: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, Berklee College of Music, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. Member of Labyrinth Theater Company. Special thank you to my loving friends and family, my parents who are my rock and my team Abrams Artist Agency and ATA Management. Instagram: @jazzy_joness Twitter: @JasCephasJones