VIDEO: See Jasmine Cephas Jones in the Trailer for BLINDSPOTTING on Starz

Today, Starz revealed the trailer for the upcoming "Blindspotting" TV series, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Watch it below!

The series will premiere June 13th on Starz.

Cephas Jones reprises her role as Ashley from the 2018 film on which the series is based.

Ashley was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she's forced to move in with Miles' mother and half-sister.

Daveed Diggs, along with Cephas Jones, is writing and executive producing the series with Casal. Diggs and Casal also wrote and produced the original film.

Check out Jasmine Cephas Jones' bio here: