Wake Up With BWW 5/12: CHESS at the Muny Casting, Plus a Message From Mischief Theatre!

Casting was revealed for Chess at the Muny, including Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and more! Learn more about the production, and find out who is else starring, below!

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Derek Klena have extended their run as Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. A new block of tickets was just released for the production.

Chip Zien is set to star in the role of "Rabbi" in the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. Learn more about the show below!

Plus, check out a video message from Mischief Theatre in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny

by Stephi Wild

The Muny announced that Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, John Riddle, Rodney Hicks, Tally Sessions, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Taylor Louderman will star in The Muny premiere of Chess, July 5-11, 2023. . (more...)

Broadway Will Be Without an Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical for the First Time in 44 Years

by Nicole Rosky

June 5, 2023 will mark the first time that Broadway has been without a show by Andrew Lloyd Webber since 1979 (between closing of his first Jesus Christ Superstar revival in 1978 and opening of Evita in 1979). That's the first time in a whopping 44 years.. (more...)

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque & Derek Klena Extend Runs in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Platinum-selling artist Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque and Tony Award nominee Derek Klena have extended their run as Satine and Christian, respectively, in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50th Anniversary Concert

by Michael Major

New videos from the upcoming Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best concert have been revealed! Watch Sutton Foster perform 'Being Alive' from Company, Corbin Bleu executing a tap number from Jelly's Last Jam and Rob McClure honoring musicals like Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, and more in an impressive 4 minute medley.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO

by Michael Major

A first look at Jonathan Groff in Doctor Who has been revealed. The photos show Groff in Victorian-style clothing with the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson. Plus, check out photos of RuPaul's Drag Race and Chicago star Jinkx Monsoon in the new season now!. (more...)

Chip Zien to Star in Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chip Zien is set to star in the role of "Rabbi" in the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

NANCY DREW Musical By Alan Menken and Nell Benjamin, Directed by James Lapine, is in Development

by Stephi Wild

NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL, a live stage adaptation based on the beloved and trailblazing character, is currently in development. The musical is written by Alan Menken and Nell Benjamin, and is directed by James Lapine.. (more...)

Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts to Star in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Andy Mientus ("Spring Awakening"), Krystina Alabado ("Mean Girls") and Noah J. Ricketts ("Disney's Frozen") will star in a new production of Jonathan Larson's "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" as part of Bucks County Playhouse's 2023 Season. . (more...)

