Broadway Will Be Without an Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical for the First Time in 44 Years

Bad Cinderella is set to close on June 4, 2023.

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Bad Cinderella has announced that it will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 4 at the Imperial Theatre. News of the musical's closing has even more significance considering that The Phantom of the Opera concluded its 35-year run last month.

June 5, 2023 will mark the first time that Broadway has been without a show by Andrew Lloyd Webber since 1979 (between closing of his first Jesus Christ Superstar revival in 1978 and opening of Evita in 1979). That's the first time in a whopping 44 years.

Lloyd Webber's first Broadway show, Jesus Christ Superstar, opened in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.






