Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO

A first look at Jonathan Groff in Doctor Who has been revealed.

The photos show Groff in Victorian-style clothing with the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.

As previously reported, details about Groff's role are currently being kept under wraps but a BBC spokesperson has stated that "he's on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role."

Groff will join RuPaul's Drag Race and recent Chicago breakout star Jinkx Monsoon in the new series. While details on Monsoon's role are also minimal, it has been revealed that she will be playing a villain.

Check out photos of Groff and Monsoon in the new season of Doctor Who below!

The new season of Doctor Who will be brought to future generations with Disney+ as the exclusive home for new seasons of the series outside the UK and Ireland. The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world.

Groff recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan's latest feature Knock at the Cabin. He will be seen on Broadwat later this year in Merrily We Roll Along.

Groff originated the role of Melchior in Spring Awakening. In 2019, Groff starred as the lovable doomed florist Seymour Krelborn in the celebrated Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Groff's Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer. He has also been seen on Broadway as King George III in Hamilton.

He is known as the voice of Kristoff in Frozen and has also been seen on screen in David Fincher's Mindhunter and HBO's Looking.

Check out photos of Jonathan Groff in Doctor Who here:

Check out photos of Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who here: