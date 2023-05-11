Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From the 'Great Performances' 50th Anniversary Concert

The concert airs tomorrow, May 12 on PBS.

By:
New videos from the upcoming Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best concert have been revealed!

The special, hosted by Tony winner Sutton Foster, showcases shows and songs from 1973 to 2023, performed by a cast of original stars and a new generation of up-and-coming talent. The concert airs tomorrow, May 12 on PBS. Check out the rest of the lineup for Great Performances 50th anniversary season here.

PBS has shared Foster's performance of "Being Alive" from Company. Watch the new video below, along with Corbin Bleu executing an exciting tap number from Jelly's Last Jam and Rob McClure honoring musicals like Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, and more in an impressive 4 minute medley.

The gala concert also features performances by Chita Rivera singing "All That Jazz," Sara Bareilles sharing a song from her award-winning musical "Waitress," Vanessa Williams performing from "Kiss of the Spider Woman,"Donna McKechnie and Robyn Hurder paying tribute to "A Chorus Line," the original "Wiz" André De Shields performing "So You Wanted To See The Wizard," and many more.

Watch Sutton Foster perform "Being Alive" from Company here:

Watch Corbin Bleu perform "That's How You Jazz" from Jelly's Last Jam here:

Watch Rob McClure perform a medley of musical from 2003-2023 here:




