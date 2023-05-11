NANCY DREW Musical By Alan Menken and Nell Benjamin, Directed by James Lapine, is in Development

NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL, a live stage adaptation based on the beloved and trailblazing character, is currently in development.

First published in 1930 and having sold over 100 million books worldwide, Nancy Drew, our teen girl detective, broke barriers in literature and in the minds of the public concerning what women are capable of achieving. Based on the series published by Simon & Schuster, NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL seeks to bring her story to a whole new audience while celebrating the power of her legacy which has inspired generations.

NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL will feature music by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), book by two-time Academy Award winner Sarah Kernochan and direction by three-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George).

"After 175 Nancy Drew mysteries that span from her small town of River Heights to exotic locales around the world, the teen detective is about to tackle perhaps the most exotic locale of all to her: a musical theater camp, Spotlight Manor. Alan, Nell, Sarah and I have been having a ball letting Nancy and her pals take to the stage and sing for the first time," said Lapine.

Nancy Drew and her adventures have inspired, encouraged, and empowered readers for generations, including ground breaking visionaries and world leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, among so many other others.

Nancy Drew has sleuthed her way into our hearts, showing us what a curious, courageous, and independent young woman can accomplish.

Daryl Roth serves as Executive Producer.

Adam Hess and Grant A. Rice at Daryl Roth Theatrical Management serve as General Managers.

Learn more at https://nancydrewmusical.com/