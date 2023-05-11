NANCY DREW Musical By Alan Menken and Nell Benjamin, Directed by James Lapine, is in Development

This live stage adaptation is based on the beloved and trailblazing character Nancy Drew.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo 4 Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL, a live stage adaptation based on the beloved and trailblazing character, is currently in development.

First published in 1930 and having sold over 100 million books worldwide, Nancy Drew, our teen girl detective, broke barriers in literature and in the minds of the public concerning what women are capable of achieving. Based on the series published by Simon & Schuster, NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL seeks to bring her story to a whole new audience while celebrating the power of her legacy which has inspired generations.

NANCY DREW AND THE MYSTERY AT SPOTLIGHT MANOR: A MUSICAL will feature music by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), book by two-time Academy Award winner Sarah Kernochan and direction by three-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George).

"After 175 Nancy Drew mysteries that span from her small town of River Heights to exotic locales around the world, the teen detective is about to tackle perhaps the most exotic locale of all to her: a musical theater camp, Spotlight Manor. Alan, Nell, Sarah and I have been having a ball letting Nancy and her pals take to the stage and sing for the first time," said Lapine.

Nancy Drew and her adventures have inspired, encouraged, and empowered readers for generations, including ground breaking visionaries and world leaders such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, among so many other others.

Nancy Drew has sleuthed her way into our hearts, showing us what a curious, courageous, and independent young woman can accomplish.

Daryl Roth serves as Executive Producer.

Adam Hess and Grant A. Rice at Daryl Roth Theatrical Management serve as General Managers.

Learn more at https://nancydrewmusical.com/



RELATED STORIES

CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway Photo
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates 1,000 performances on Broadway this Saturday, May 13th at the evening performance.

Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases Photo
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Interscope Records announced that it has signed Tony, GRAMMY and Emmy Award winning artist Ben Platt. Platt is currently working on new music which upon its completion will be released via Interscope Records. As part of the deal, Platt will have the ability to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.

Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO Photo
Photo: First Look at Jonathan Groff in DOCTOR WHO

A first look at Jonathan Groff in Doctor Who has been revealed. The photos show Groff in Victorian-style clothing with the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson. Plus, check out photos of RuPaul's Drag Race and Chicago star Jinkx Monsoon in the new season now!

Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More Photo
Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 5/11/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.


More Hot Stories For You

The Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Next WeekThe Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Will Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Next Week
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway This WeekendHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway This Weekend
Now Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Sound & Video Supervisor, Special Events Coordinator & More - BWW Classifieds
Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the MunyJessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, Taylor Louderman, and More Will Lead CHESS at the Muny

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU