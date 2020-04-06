Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Disney on Broadway Concert to Be Streamed to Raise Money, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

According to reports by ABC affiliates, but not yet confirmed, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund!

The release of the film adaptation of In the Heights has been postponed indefinitely. However, director Jon M. Chu is speaking out about the film, and promising that it will be released in theaters!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along

Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.. (more...)

2) PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity

Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!. (more...)

3) Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

4) IN THE HEIGHTS Film Director Jon M. Chu Promises 'It Demands to Be in a Theater'

5) Need Help? Emergency Grants Available for the Arts Community

by Chloe Rabinowitz

All around the world artists and arts organizations have suddenly found themselves facing unprecedented circumstances. All large gatherings and live performances have been put on pause for the foreseeable future as we attempt to end this pandemic. This global health emergency has left many artists without a source of income, and unsure of when the strict social distancing and self-isolation rules will be lifted to allow for performances and gatherings to resume.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a concert from Kyle Dean Massey. Watch it live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Aida, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's online programming continues today at 7pm with Kvarentin Shmarentin or, Humor on Kovid. Featuring the comedy of the legendary Dzigan and Schumacher. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Alice Fearn, Lauren Drew, and Lara Denning. Find out more here!

What we're watching: Gina Naomi Baez Parodies FROZEN With 'Do You Want to Learn a TikTok Dance?'

Gina Naomi Baez is back with another quarantine parody!

This time, she takes on the Frozen song, Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, but with lyrics relevant to the current lockdown.

Social Butterfly: Frank Wildhorn Performs From THE MAN WHO LAUGHS

Frank Wildhorn took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert. Wildhorn performed "Can It Be?" from his musical The Man Who Laughs, which is composed by Wildhorn, and features lyrics by Jack Murphy.

The show is based on Victor Hugo's novel "The Man Who Laughs", and premiered in South Korea, followed by a run in Japan.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





