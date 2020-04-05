PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity

Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!

The brothers raised well over $15,000 for Charity Water, which helps provide safe and clean drinking water to a community in need.

Check out the photo below!

Since graduation from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Corey Cott has quickly established himself as a captivating young actor, equally at home on both stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut starring for two years as Jack Kelly in Disney's hit musical Newsies, and went on to star opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the Broadway revival of Gigi. He also appeared in Bandstand on Broadway, opposite Laura Osnes, having originated the role at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. On television, Corey can be seen in the upcoming Amazon series "Z" as well as "My Mother and Other Strangers," a miniseries for BBC. Other credits include the pilot "The Interestings" (Amazon), "Madam Secretary" (CBS) and "Public Morals" (TNT). A native of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Corey made his solo concert debut at The Kennedy Center's ASCAP Centennial Celebration, and recently headlined at Elsie Fest in New York City.

Casey Cott is best known for his role on the television show Riverdale. He began his acting career performing in local Ohio theater, appearing in productions of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Romeo and Juliet. He appeared in a 2014 production of Parade at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh. In August 2016, he played Moses in the premiere concert reading of Stephen Schwartz's musical project, a stage production of The Prince of Egypt, at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York. In April 2019, he played the title role of Tommy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You