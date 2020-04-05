Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Parodies FROZEN With 'Do You Want to Learn a TikTok Dance?'

Gina Naomi Baez is back with another quarantine parody!

This time, she takes on the Frozen song, Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, but with lyrics relevant to the current lockdown.

Watch "Do You Want to Learn a TikTok Dance?" below!

Watch Baez's Wicked parody, "What Is This Quarantine?" here!

Gina most recently played Maria in Women On Fire Off-Broadway at Royal Family Performing Arts Space. She originated the role of Agnes in A Taste of Things to Come at Bucks County Playhouse. She was understudied & performed the role of Agnes in the Off-Broadway Production of A Taste of Things to Come at The York Theatre Company. She also has been seen as La Muchacha in NYMF's Under Fire , cast member of 8 Minute Musicals. She can also be seen in Season 4 of NETFLIX'S Orange is the New Black and will be playing a recurring role in Season 2 of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have it Too on NETFLIX.

