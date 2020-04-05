VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along

Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.

Webber says in the Twitter caption that he encourages fans to submit videos of themselves singing along.

Check out the video below!

As Easter approaches, I thought it was fitting to do something from Superstar next. I have chosen the moment where Jesus rides triumphantly into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday singing the song Hosanna. I would love you all again to send in your videos of you singing along!- ALW pic.twitter.com/9ID0CqaAF0 - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 5, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.





