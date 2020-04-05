IN THE HEIGHTS Film Director Jon M. Chu Promises 'It Demands to Be in a Theater'

As BroadwayWorld announced last week, the release of the film adaptation of In the Heights has been postponed indefinitely. The film was scheduled to be released on June 26, but remains undated for now as Warner Bros. is now looking for a new time to release In the Heights.

Now, director Jon M. Chu is speaking out about the film, and promising that it will be released in theaters, in an interview with Variety.

"I hate the word 'indefinitely' because it's sort of open-ended," Chu said. "We're gonna have a date. It's just about if we choose a date now, we'd probably have to shift it later. So, we're not going to commit to one now."

"What we are committed to is, it's going to be in a theater. It has to be in a theater. It demands to be in a theater," he sadi. "This community lived a life that deserves to be on the big screen and celebrated in the biggest magical way, [and] we're going to deliver that."

The In the Heights film was written by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





