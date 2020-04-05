VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Performs From THE MAN WHO LAUGHS
Frank Wildhorn took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert. Wildhorn performed "Can It Be?" from his musical The Man Who Laughs, which is composed by Wildhorn, and features lyrics by Jack Murphy.
The show is based on Victor Hugo's novel "The Man Who Laughs", and premiered in South Korea, followed by a run in Japan.
Watch the video below!
Can It Be? - from The Man Who Laughs, with lyrics by Jack Murphy. Based on Victor Hugo's novel "The Man Who Laughs", the show premiered in South Korea (produced by @emk_musical) and also played in Japan (produced by #Toho). Enjoy! #StayHome #StaySafe #MWLmusical #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #LivingRoomConcert @the_man_who_laughs_toho @dondon_oreo
A post shared by Frank Wildhorn (@frank.wildhorn) on Apr 5, 2020 at 6:42am PDT
Frank Wildhorn is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer and producer who spans the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score").
Frank produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theater. International: Excalibur/Artus, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, Camille Claudel, Tears of Heaven, Death Note, Mata Hari, and The Man Who Laughs. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette, Peter the Great, Your Lie In April, Huberman, and Casanova. Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998).
