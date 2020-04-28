Wake Up With BWW 4/28: WAITRESS Cast Tributes Nick Cordero, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Stars of Waitress, including Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Sara Bareilles, and more, created a virtual cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On! The stream will be available for 48 hours.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Plus, learn about all of today's upcoming livestreaming events you can watch from home!

1) VIDEO: Watch LES MISERABLES Casts Unite for an Epic 'One Day More'

by Stage Tube

What happens when cast members from Les Miserables' 33-year history unite? An epic sing-a-long, of course! Watch below as members of Les Miserables companies, from 1987 to the present, return to the stage to share this anthem of hope in these challenging times, until stages around the world light up once more.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and More WAITRESS Cast Members Perform 'Live Your Life' in Honor of Nick Cordero

Stars of Waitress created a virtual cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life. Nick remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: WICKED Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Frontline Workers

by Stage Tube

Wicked has just released a heartfelt new video saluting the frontline workers of the current health crisis, underscored by the show's currents stars, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason. The description reads: 'In honor of every person on the front lines, our WICKED community came together in song and in thanks. You have truly changed us all. For Good.'. (more...)

4) Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!. (more...)

5) The Muny Announces Plans to Open 2020 on July 20

With careful and ongoing consideration, The Muny announced today a revised schedule to offer musical theatre in Forest Park this summer. Pushing opening night to late July, The Muny hopes to present five of the seven productions originally announced in the 2020 season, with the other two productions being postponed until the 2021 season.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Maria Stuarda, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Amy Hart will lead a stagey quiz for the Theatre Cafe! The show is sold out but learn more here!

- Learn Kinky Boots choreography from Nick Burroughs! The stream starts at 4pm on Facebook live here!

- Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Join Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and their lineup of stage stars. Watch on Twitch and Tiltify here.

BWW Exclusive: Living Room Concerts: Courtney Reed Sings Whitney Houston in Her Homemade Music Video!

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers! For today's performance we've got Aladdin's Courtney Reed singing 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' by Whitney Houston!

What we're geeking out over: Gina Naomi Baez Returns With CINDERELLA Parody, 'In My Quarantine Corner'

Gina Naomi Baez is back with her 6th quarantine parody! This time, Baez takes on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella with 'In My Quarantine Corner'

The song is written and performed by Gina Naomi Baez, and directed by Sam Carrell.

What we're watching: Watch a SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House continued yesterday (April 27 at 2pm) with the cast of SpongeBob Squarepants (Lilli Cooper, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Ethan Slater and Wesley Taylor, joined by director, Tina Landau).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





