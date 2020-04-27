VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and More WAITRESS Cast Members Perform 'Live Your Life' in Honor of Nick Cordero

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Stars of Waitress created a virtual cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life. Nick remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and more members of the Waitress family joined forces for the cover, in honor of Nick, who played Earl in the original Waitress cast.

Watch the video below!

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You