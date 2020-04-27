VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and More WAITRESS Cast Members Perform 'Live Your Life' in Honor of Nick Cordero
Stars of Waitress created a virtual cover of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life. Nick remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.
Jessie Mueller, Sara Bareilles, Keala Settle, and more members of the Waitress family joined forces for the cover, in honor of Nick, who played Earl in the original Waitress cast.
Watch the video below!
@waitressthemusical for this beautiful video covering Nicks song!! Nick loved his Waitress family very much! I remember how excited he was when he got this job too. Working with this cast and crew was a dream come true for him. When you're in a Broadway show, your cast becomes your family. Even after a show closes, the family stays open. This video is such a beautiful example of that. Love you guys.
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 26, 2020 at 3:52pm PDT
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Tonight (8pm), the stars come out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. The... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)