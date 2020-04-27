VIDEO: WICKED Sends Heartfelt Tribute to Frontline Workers

Wicked has just released a heartfelt new video saluting the frontline workers of the current health crisis, underscored by the show's currents stars, Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason. The description reads: "In honor of every person on the front lines, our WICKED community came together in song and in thanks. You have truly changed us all. For Good." Watch below!

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.





