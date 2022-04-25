Wake Up With BWW 4/25: FUNNY GIRL Reviews, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Opening, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Beanie Feldstein and the cast of Funny Girl

Today's top stories include last night's official opening of Funny Girl. Check out the reviews below and stay tuned for more of our coverage from the big night!

Tonight, The Skin of Our Teeth officially opens on Broadway, and we'll be updating the reviews as they come in live!

Funny Girl Opens

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Returns to Broadway- All the Reviews!

by Review Roundups

FUNNY GIRL opens tonight, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani, Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

BWW Interview: Rockettes Dance Captain, Danelle Morgan, Talks New Height Requirement, Diversity, and What It Takes to Join the Line

by A.A. Cristi

New York City's iconic Radio City Rockettes launched auditions this month for hopeful young dancers looking to join the company in 2022 and beyond!. (more...)

VIDEO: Morgan James' All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is On the Rise!

by Candace Cordelia

She is risen! And a new cast recording is on the rise! On April 29, Jesus Christ Superstar: Highlights From The All-Female Studio Cast Recording, will at last be available as a full collection of songs at all digital music services. . (more...)

The History of FOR COLORED GIRLS... and its Journey on Stage and Screen

by Stephi Wild

This production marks the first Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's piece, however, it has had quite the life on stage and screen. Today, we're taking you through the production history of for colored girls... to learn more about its journey back to Broadway!. (more...)

CAMP GINGER Starts June 5 At Actors Company Little Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

Actors Company (The Little Theatre) will soon present Camp Ginger: An Original Musical, An Official Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection. The show features a book by Steve Trzaska. Music and lyrics/Musical director/Accompanist: Noel Katz. Directed by Joy Mamey. Performed and produced by Steve Trzaska.. (more...)

IS IT HISTORY OR IS IT HIS-STORY Starts June 4 At Zephyr Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

Is It History or Is It His-Story? World Premiere engagement, will soon play at Zephyr Theatre, (7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046). An Official Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection.. (more...)

