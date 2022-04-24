VIDEO: Morgan James' All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is On the Rise!

She is risen! And a new cast recording is on the rise! On April 29, Jesus Christ Superstar: Highlights From The All-Female Studio Cast Recording, will at last be available as a full collection of songs at all digital music services. The album features Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Mary Magdalene; Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean as Judas Iscariot; and critically acclaimed soul singer Morgan James as Jesus Christ, in addition to Grammy Award winner Ledisi, comedian Bridget Everett as King Herod, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh, and Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte.

"Jesus Christ Superstar has always been one of my favorite scores and shows of all time," said James. "I grew up on the original concept recording, and to me, it is essential listening. I want this all-female version to be a love letter and homage to the score, and to serve as its own essential listening for a new generation of musical theater lovers. Working on this project was perhaps the most challenging and rewarding experience of my career. I am so honored that all of these superstar women said 'yes' and came to the studio with such graciousness and sense of collaboration. When women come together, incredible things happen."

Click here to pre-save the album and listen below as James chats with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia about her inspiration and all things Jesus Christ Superstar.