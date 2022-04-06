Broadway's Future Songbook Series to Highlight Work by Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti

The Broadway's Future Songbook Series - produced and hosted by John Znidarsic - continues its 2022 season on Monday, April 25th at 6PM. The free evening will spotlight the songs of the acclaimed writing team of Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti - highlighting their new musical, Mimosa. This special concert will be held in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center - 111 Amsterdam Avenue.

TO RESERVE TICKETS, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songbook-hosted-by-john znidarsic-with-lauren-taslitz-danny-ursetti-tickets-308954580467.

ABOUT OUR FEATURED WRITERS:

Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti are an intergenerational songwriting team that craft humorous, heartfelt, and compassionate musicals. Writing credits include: Mimosa, (NAMT 15 Minute Musical Challenge Winner; 7/8 Musical Collective workshop and choreography lab, Singapore; NY City Artist Corps Grant; NY Theatre Barn, New Works Series), Regretting Almost Everything (Barrington Stage, Feinstein's/54 Below) A Statue of Stature (Prospect Theatre Company), and In My Book (Coastal Carolina University). Upcoming: Regretting Almost Everything concept album (Fall 2022). www.taslitzursetti.com

Lauren Taslitz is the 2020 Robert and Stephanie Olmstead MacDowell Fellow, and has been in residence at Goodspeed, The Catwalk Institute and Barrington Stage. She has an MFA from NYU Tisch, a JD from Harvard Law School, and a BA from Princeton University and is a member of Maestra, Musical Theatre Factory's Women's Roundtable, The Dramatist's Guild, and a founding member of HomeBrewed Collective. www.laurentaslitz.com

Danny Ursetti is a composer/percussionist from Southern California. Current projects include: Once Every Hundred Years (song cycle with lyrics by William Finn), Infinite March (concept album, lyrics by Caitlin Collins), and The Life of a Lemon, (short opera, libretto by Vaibu Mohan). Danny's arrangements/orchestrations have been performed by The NY Philharmonic and Pasadena Pops and he's a member of the BMI Advanced Workshop, HomeBrewed Collective, and a teaching artist with The 52nd St. Project. MFA: NYU Tisch GMTWP. www.dannyursetti.com

FEATURED PERFORMERS: Shannon Tyo, Allie Trimm, Cicily Daniels, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cori Jaskier, Melanie Burg, Jason Pintar, Amy Weintraub and Viveca Chow

FEAUTURED MUSICIANS: Benji Goldsmith, Yari Bond, Claire Wellin, James Mack, Joseph Wallace, and Will Shishmanian.