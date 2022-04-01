Meet the Cast of THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on The Skin of Our Teeth

Previews begin tonight, April 1, for Lincoln Center Theater's production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth. The production opens on Monday, April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's large cast will feature Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Noor Hamdi, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder's visionary masterpiece The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war. The Antrobus Family will be played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina. Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.

Ensemble

LCT and Broadway debut. Theater includes The Heal (world premiere, Getty Villa); Priscilla: Queen of the Desert; The White Snake; Aubergine (Everyman Theatre); In the Heights, The King and I (Olney Theatre Center); Miss Saigon (Signature Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars); 9 to 5; Titanic; and The Vagina Monologues. Film: Dakota. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "The Rainbow Room with Michael Feinstein." Music Video: Shania Twain's "Swingin' with My Eyes Closed."

Sabina

LCT3: Marys Seacole. Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic), After the Dark (La MaMa). Regional: Girls (Yale Rep); The Wolves (Studio Theatre); Curse of the Starving Class, Tar and Feather, Far Away, Blue Ridge (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Film: The Harbinger (upcoming). TV: "Succession," "House of Cards," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "Ray Donovan," "I Love You, But I Lied". Education: MA, LAMDA; BA, Columbia University.

Ensemble

LCT and Broadway debut. Theater includes A Christmas Carol (Goodman); We Are Proud To Present..., The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime (Steppenwolf); Howards End (Remy Bumppo Theatre); Natural Affection (Eclipse Theatre). TV: "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "Utopia," "The Chi."

Ensemble

she/her. LCT and Broadway debut. Theater includes I'm Here - A Tribute to "Who's on First", Lunch (Rosen Performing Arts Center, Wayne NJ).

Announcer/Ensemble

LCT debut. Off-Broadway: The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World (Signature); Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? (The Public); Edward II (Playwrights Horizons); Liz Swado's Violence Project (La MaMA, NYSF). Regional/international theater includes Indecent, Shakespeare in Love, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Twelfth Night, The Catastrophist, Sense and Sensibility, King Johnand Hamlet (Bridge Lane Theatre, London). Film includes The Noel Diary, The Normal Heart and What's Up Lovely? TV: "The Flight Attendant," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Person of Interest," "The Outs," "Law & Order: SVU," "One Life to Live."

Puppeteer; Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater: Peter and the Starcatcher, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Henry V, Love's Labour's Lost, Henry IV (Part 1 and 2), Winter's Tale, River Bride (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Othello, Sense and Sensibility (Livermore Shakespeare Festival). Education: BFA, University of Idaho. Instagram: @jeremy_tribe

Gladys Antrobus

LCT debut. Broadway: The Rose Tattoo. Other theater includes School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, BLKS (MCC); Street Children (New Ohio Theatre); The Comedy of Errors, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Purchase Rep). Film: Late Night, Adam (independent). TV: "Choices," "Russian Doll," "High Maintenance," "The Deuce." Education: BFA, SUNY Purchase.

Ensemble

LCT debut. Broadway: The Tempest. Other theater includes McReele (Roundabout); Antony & Cleopatra, Troilus & Cressida (The Public); One Night in Miami (Pittsburgh City Theatre); Shakespeare in Love (Cincinatti PITP, Center Stage); The Whipping Man (The Old Globe); Macbeth (Northern Stage); All the Way (St. Louis Rep); Residence, Spunk (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Hamlet, The Tempest, Coriolanus (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Amadeus (Syracuse Stage); Angels in America (PlayMakers Rep); Film/TV includes "Search Party," "Bull," "She's Gotta Have It," "Madam Secretary," "Law & Order," and He Got Game. Education: BFA, UNCSA; MFA George Washington University Academy for Classical Acting.

Fitzpatrick/Ensemble

LCT: In the Next Room, or the vibrator play. Broadway: Wells. Off-Broadway/regional includes Where We Stand (also playwright; Lortel, AUDELCO, Drama League award nominations), Men in Boats, No Child, Ruined, and Shipwrecked. As playwright: Last Night and the Night Before; The Cowboy is Dying; The Review, or How to Eat Your Opposition; Whiting Award for Drama, Lilly Award, Helen Merrill Award; National Theater Conference's Stavis Playwright Award; inaugural Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award. Film/TV includes Happy!, The Wrestler, "New Amsterdam," "High Maintenance," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "The Sopranos," Law & Order: SVU."

Ensemble

LCT debut. New York theater: Cartography (New Victory, also international tour); when we write with ashes, Mosque4Mosque, Drowning in Cairo (National Queer Theater); Roof (Rattlestick); Between Fire and Smoke (Signature). Film/TV includes Sherman, Loose Threads, Citywide, Flunkyball, Interested In and "RPG The Series."

Ensemble

LCT debut. National Tour: Bring in 'Da Noise Bring in 'Da Funk. New York theater: Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, Two Noble Kinsmen, The America Play (The Public); Yellowman (The Billie Holiday Theatre); Rancho Viejo (Playwrights Horizons); The Piano Lesson (Signature). Regional includes Yale Rep, Huntington, Alliance Theatre, Berkely Rep, Baltimore CenterStage, Denver Center and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Film /TV includes The Treatment, The Upside, Theater Camp, four seasons as Partner Barry on "The Good Fight," "Sneaky Pete," "Boardwalk Empire," "Search Party," "God Friended Me," "The Blacklist," "Law and Order: SVU," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Suits" (pilot).

Ensemble

LCT debut. Regional includes Teenage Dick, Full Circle (Wooly Mammoth); Kid Prince and Pablo (Kennedy Center); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Jar the Floor (Arkansas Rep); and All's Well That End's Well, Twelfth Night (Shakespeare Theatre Company). TV: "Suspicion." Education: MFA, University of Missouri; BA, University of Maryland.

Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater includes Men on Boats (Connecticut Rep); Oedipus the King; Hamlet; Richard III (South Dakota Shakespeare Festival); The Secret Order (San Jose Rep); The Norwegians (Renegade Theatre); and The Taming of the Shrew, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Merchant of Venice, Much Ado About Nothing (Silicon Valley Shakespeare). Film: Better Nate Than Ever. Education: BA, San Jose University.

Ensemble

LCT and theater debut. TV includes "Saturday Night Live," "Sesame Street" and many national commercials.

Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater includes Richard II, Shakespeare in Love, Alice in Wonderland (PA Shakespeare Festival); Rosie Revere, Engineer (TheaterWorks national tour), Christmas at Pemberley, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Importance of Being Earnest (DeSales University); and City on a Hill (Showtime). Education: BA, DeSales University.

Ensemble

LCT: Pipeline. Regional includes The New Line, The Many Deaths of Nathan Stubblefield, Guttedand Midsummer's Eve (Actors Theatre of Louisville). TV: "Law & Order: Organized Crime," "Blue Bloods," "Hello Tomorrow!," "It's Bruno!," "Gotham." Education: BA, Carthage College.

Fortune Teller

Priscilla Lopez is a Tony, Obie, Drama Desk winner. Broadway: Anna in the Tropics, Sisters Rosensweig, Nine, Hollywood/Ukraine, Lysistrata, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry, Breakfast at Tiffany's. Off-Broadway: Beauty of the Father, Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Class Mother's 68, The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other Peoples Money, Extremities, Key Exchange, Buck, Your Own Thing. Film: Maid in Manhattan, Tony 'N Tina's Wedding, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Cheaper to Keep Her.

Mr. Antrobus

LCT debut. Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Superior Donuts. Off-Broadway: The Bluest Eye (Duke). Additional theater includes 3 years with The Book of Mormon (national tour); The Crucible, The Tempest, Hot L Baltimore, ThePain and the Itch, Between Riverside and Crazy, Clybourne Park, The Doppleganger (Steppenwolf); Much Ado About Nothing, Measure for Measure, Othello (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); A Raisin in the Sun, Lottery Day (Goodman); Blues for an Alabama Sky, Radio Golf (Court); and The Duchess of Malfi (Writers Theatre) Film: Widows, Princess Cyd, Killing Eleanor, Knives and Skin. TV: "Fargo," "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "FBI," "Betrayal," "Boss."

Telegraph Messenger/Ensemble

LCT debut. New York theater: Fefu and her Friends (TFANA), Martyrs (La MaMA), Alligator (The Sol Project/New Georges), Blue Plate Special (Ars Nova ANT Fest). Regional: A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction (Baltimore CenterStage), Measure for Measure (California Shakespeare Theater), OKAY (HERE Arts Center), Song for a Future Generation (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Film: Delay (independent), One Big Bag (independent, Official Berlinale Selection 2022). Education: BA, Wellesley College.

Henry Antrobus

LCT debut. Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Pass Over. Recent Juilliard graduate performing in such productions as Paradise Blue, Black Snow, Uncle Vanya and As You Like It. 2016 Young Arts Theater finalist, recipient of the Princess Grace foundation Grace Le Vine Award.

Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater includes Merry Wives, Father Comes Home from the Wars (also Mark Taper Forum, American Rep), The Total Bent, Passing Strange (The Public); The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World, Venus (Signature); The Piano Lesson (Arden Theatre); and Shadows, Quiet, Comfort(JACK). Film: The Inheritance, Red Dead Redemption, Otherhood, Peter Grass is Dead. TV includes "Boardwalk Empire," "Broad City," "High Maintenance," Blacklist," "Law & Order" and "Person of Interest," "Bull."

Mrs. Antrobus

LCT debut. Broadway: All The Way, Romeo & Juliet, Fences. Off-Broadway: The Piano Lesson (Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League nomination), Seven Guitars (Obie Award), X or Betty Shabazz v. The Nation (Drama League nom), Things of Dry Hours (Drama League nom), Fairview, TheDeath of the Last Black Manin the Whole Entire Word, Macbeth, Familiar, Scenes from a Marriage, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, The Cherry Orchard. Film: Marriage Story, The Help, Salt, Rachel Getting Married. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Lincoln," "The Godfather of Harlem," "Pose," "Divorce."

Ensemble

LCT: The Glorious Ones. Broadway: Golden Child (Tony Award nomination; Drama League, Clarence Derwent Award). Additional theater: The Tempest with Christopher Plummer (Stratford Shakespeare Festival); Wild Swans (Yong Vic, London); Orphan of Zhao (ACT, La Jolla), The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Iphigenia at Aulis (Yale Rep); Pericles (BAM); Cymbeline (Intiman); On The Town (City Center Encores!); Bernarda Alba (NAATCO); Children Of Heracles (Bottrop, Rome, Paris). Film: The Tempest (dir. Des McAnuff), Earthly Possessions (dir. James Lapine),Sister Fetus in Bringing Out the Dead (dir. Martin Scorsese). TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "Blue Bloods."

Ensemble

LCT debut. New York theater: Die Fledermaus (Metropolitan Opera); Riddle of the Trilobites (New Victory); Empire Travel Agency(Woodshed Collective); The Lily's Revenge (HERE); The Deepest Play Ever (New Ohio). National tour: What the Constitution Means to Me. Regional: Two River, Huntington, Humana Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Portland Stage, Tuacahn, Gulfshore Playhouse, O'Neill Conference, North Shore Music Theatre. Film/TV: Almost Love, "And Just Like That," "Dr. Death," "High Maintenance," "For Life," "FBI," "The Outs." Education: BFA, Boston University.

Puppeteer; Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater includes What to Send Up When It Comes Down (Plawrights Horizons, BAM, The Public, ART, Wolly Mammoth, The Movement Company); A Christmas Carol, Every 28 Hours (American Conservatory); 7 Stories, The Taming of the Shrew, Black Orpheus, Macbeth, White Elephant, The Skin of Our Teeth, Richard III (ACT MFA Program); and Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet, Day of Absence, Pudd'nhead Wilson (Temple University). www.beauthom.com

Puppeteer; Ensemble

LCT debut. Broadway: Pass Over. Other theater: Legacy Land (world premiere), Native Son, Dutchman, The Exonerated. TV: "Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens" (Netflix), "Miss Education," "Day & Night," "The Equalizer," "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," "One of His Women," "Inside the Black Box." Instagram: @awalkerjr

Ensemble

LCT and Broadway debut. Theater includes Girls (Yale Rep); Alice, How Black Girls Get Over Fuckbois Vol. 1, Seven Spots on the Sun, Marty and the Hands That Could (Yale School of Drama); Auntie Vanya (Ars Nova); The Other Place, A Christmas Story (Walnut Street Theatre); Macbeth, Spring Awakening (Temple University). TV: "Black Monday." Education: Temple University; Yale School of Drama. Instagram: @adriennewells

Puppeteer; Ensemble

LCT debut. Theater includes Merry Wives, Richard III (The Public); Romeo and Juliet (Red Bull); The Empty Place(New Dramatists); A Midsummer Night's Dream (NYSAF); Angela's Mixtape (Martha's Vineyard Playhouse); Hamlet (New York Shakespeare Exchange); and Vanishing Point(New York International Fringe Festival).

