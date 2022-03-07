Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Taron Egerton Collapses Onstage, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Taron Egerton in COCK

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the latest episode of The Aging Ingenue, a new single from Noah Reid, and more!

Plus, Taron Egerton collapsed onstage this weekend during the West End opening night preview performance of the Mike Bartlett play, Cock.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 3 | Denial

by The Aging Ingénue

In today's episode: Claire picks up smoking and loses her phone - just a typical Tuesday morning. Starring Sara Jean Ford and her daughter. . (more...)

VIDEO: Warren Carlyle Talks THE MUSIC MAN and HARMONY on Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Tony winner Warren Carlyle, who choreographed the current Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.. (more...)

VIDEO: TAKE ME OUT Gets Company Ready to Return to Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

In just days, the Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, will officially begin previews at the Hayes Theater, where it was originally set to open almost two years ago. Right before Broadway shut down, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge met with the company while they were still in rehearsals. We're looking back on that day ahead of the show's official return!. (more...)

Noah Reid, Star of Upcoming Broadway Production of THE MINUTES, Launches New Single

by Marissa Tomeo

Singer-songwriter and actor Noah Reid today released the first single, "Everyday," from his upcoming album available to stream or download. "Everyday" offers a sublime introduction to the expansive sonic world of Reid's highly-anticipated new music, sharply contrasting the track's heavy-hearted mood with bright guitar tones and effervescent melodies. . (more...)

Taron Egerton Collapses At Opening Night of c*ckPreviews

by Marissa Tomeo

According to an article on Just Jared, Taron Egerton collapsed onstage last night during the West End opening night preview performance of the Mike Bartlett play, Cock. The show paused for forty minutes, ultimately continuing on Egerton's understudy. . (more...)

VIDEO: David Byrne Discusses AMERICAN UTOPIA on CBS Saturday Morning

by Marissa Tomeo

Broadway star, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and musical legend David Byrne stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to talk with Anthony Mason about his show, American Utopia.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

3/10: Take Me Out begins previews

New Releases

Music:

3/11: Betty Buckley Sings Sondheim

Books:

3/10: 25 Plays from The Fire This Time Festival: A Decade of Recognition, Resistance, Resilience, Rebirth, and Black Theater

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andy Blankenbuehler, who turns 52 today!

Blankenbuehler was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is a 1988 graduate of St. Xavier High School and 1984 graduate of Nativity School in Cincinnati. He received his bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

As a performer, he has appeared on Broadway in many musicals, from Guys and Dolls (1992-1995) to Fosse (1999-2001).

His Broadway work as a choreographer includes the musicals In the Heights (2007-08) and 9 to 5 (2008-09). He won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his choreography for In the Heights. Other New York work includes choreography for the "Broadway By The Year:1930, 1938 and 1978" series, and the City Center Encores! productions of The Apple Tree (2006) and The Wiz (2009). He is the director and choreographer of Bring It On: The Musical, written by Jeff Whitty, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Amanda Green, which premiered at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia, on January 16, 2011. This production also performed at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles where Blankenbuehler won the 2011 L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Choreography.

Additionally, Blankenbuehler choreographed the Frank Wildhorn world premiere production of Waiting for the Moon. The show featured 6 full-length dance sequences, including one that lasted over 10 minutes. He was nominated for a Barrymore Award for Choreographing the show.

Blankenbuehler has choreographed for Bette Midler and directed, choreographed, and co-conceived the production "Nights On Broadway" at Caesars Palace.

Blankenbuehler appears briefly in the 2008 documentary "Every Little Step" about the 2006 Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, with his Polaroid shown as one of the people being cut from a callback for the show.

He choreographed the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie. He is the choreographer for the musical Hamilton (2015), both Off-Broadway and on Broadway. He received a special 2015 Drama Desk Award for Hamilton. His choreography for Hamilton won the Tony Award for Best Choreography in 2016.

He both directed and choreographed a new musical, Bandstand, which premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse (New Jersey) in October 2015. The music is by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Oberacker. He directed and choreographed a developmental lab of this musical in August and September 2014, then titled Bandstand: A Musical.

In 2016, Blankenbuehler choreographed the revival of the movie Dirty Dancing starring Abigail Breslin and Shane Harper. He also choreographed the revival of the Broadway musical Cats with previews beginning July 14 and an August 2 opening.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!