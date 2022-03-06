VIDEO: David Byrne Discusses AMERICAN UTOPIA on CBS Saturday Morning

Broadway star, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and musical legend David Byrne stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to talk with Anthony Mason about his show, American Utopia. American Utopia began as a world tour concert, finally coming to Broadway in 2019. Now, after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, American Utopia is back for another run.

Byrne talks about taking the concert to Broadway, stating, "For me, it was a leap and a risk to go to Broadway. But I thought, 'Oh no, there's also this opportunity to try something new with it that I've never ever done before'". The Talking Heads frontman is 69 and performs 6 shows a week.

The musician talks about asking Hugh Jackman for advice. Byrne also showcases some of his drawings that he began creating during the pandemic, which are now on display at the PACE gallery. He mentioned, however, that he was unable to write any songs during the nationwide lockdown, saying that he hasn't yet processed it.

Byrne works in a variety of mediums. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he grew up in North America and was educated at art schools in Maryland and Rhode Island. Since leaving the Talking Heads, the band he co-founded in the 1970s, Byrne has released nine solo albums, most recently American Utopia (2018). Byrne has been honored with an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards, along with Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and the Theatre World awards for Here Lies Love.

Watch the CBS Saturday Morning interview below!