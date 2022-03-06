VIDEO: The Aging Ingénue- Episode 3 | Denial

Click Here for More Articles on The Aging Ingenue

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, The Aging Ingénue. Directed by Cameron Dingwall and co-written by Sara Jean Ford and Cameron Dingwall, this 6-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

In today's episode: Claire picks up smoking and loses her phone - just a typical Tuesday morning. Starring Sara Jean Ford and her daughter.

Click here to watch Episode 1-2.