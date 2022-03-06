VIDEO: Warren Carlyle Talks THE MUSIC MAN and HARMONY on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Tony winner Warren Carlyle, who choreographed the current Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Carlyle was quick top acknowledge that the journey getting the show to Broadway was a long one. "I feel relieved after so many years... I've known about The Music Man for about four years," he explained. "It's been a journey to get there, but I honestly feel really great and so grateful to have that glorious company to run to."

Carlyle won a 2014 Tony Award for his choreography for After Midnight, for which he was also Tony Award-nominated as Best Director. Carlyle was again nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for his choreography for the critically acclaimed revival of Kiss Me Kate. Other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, A Christmas Story, and Chaplin. He directed and choreographed Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, as well as Hugh Jackman's 2019 World Tour.

Next up, he directs and choreographs the new Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman musical Harmony, which runs April 13-May 8, 2022 at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Click here for tickets!

Watch below as Warren chats more about his latest projects and teases what's up next!