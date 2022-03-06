Noah Reid, Star of Upcoming Broadway Production of THE MINUTES, Launches New Single

Singer-songwriter and actor Noah Reid today released the first single, "Everyday," from his upcoming album available to stream or download HERE. "Everyday" offers a sublime introduction to the expansive sonic world of Reid's highly-anticipated new music, sharply contrasting the track's heavy-hearted mood with bright guitar tones and effervescent melodies.



"I wrote this song in the early days of the pandemic, when I'd look out the window at this park

that's usually full of kids and families but now was totally desolate," says Reid. "It came from a

feeling of being forced into a sort of loneliness, and not really knowing what to do about that."

Noah Reid has earned a permanent place in the music industry as a result of his powerful vocals

and honest delivery. Evident on his debut album Songs from a Broken Chair (2016) and

sophomore album Gemini (2020), Reid's songwriting style is reminiscent of singer-songwriters of

the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a signature polished, albeit slightly rusted over, tone. "Everyday" is the first single from Reid's highly-anticipated, forthcoming third record which is set to release later this year.



As an actor, Reid is best known for playing "Patrick" in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' He can next be seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman, premiering April 15, and will make his Broadway debut as the lead of Tracy Letts' play The Minutes, set to open April 17 on Broadway.

