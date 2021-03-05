Wake Up With BWW 3/5: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Goes Virtual, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year

Kristin Chenoweth announced today that her Broadway Bootcamp will happen this year, June 6-13, in a unique virtual edition! The week long annual session will be held for students completing grades 8-12 in the 2020-2021 school year.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Broadway favorite Eva Noblezada, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 7 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

3) Reserve Your Spot For Patti Murin's Masterclass Today!

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that the next artist taking part in our Masterclass series is FROZEN's Patti Murin!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Production by John Doyle. From March 15, 2008. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Celebrating Birdland with Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas, Julie Halston, Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch and Nick Ziobro​.

What we're watching: Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Sam Cooke on X ON Y

Leslie Odom Jr. shares some of his favorite Sam Cooke songs that have inspired him throughout his life and while taking on the role of Sam in the film, One Night In Miami.

Social Butterfly: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Uninvited'

Jagged Little Pill has provided a never-before-seen look behind the scenes at the song Uninvited, featuring choreography from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The scene deals with the drug addition of the character Mary Jane Healy, played by Elizabeth Stanley, and how she battles with her demons, which are personified in the choreography.

An overdose, a duet, and a dance with an inner demon. Experience a never-before-seen look at @cherkaouilarbi's haunting, surrendering choreography for "Uninvited" from #JaggedLittleBroadway, which debuted today on @rollingstone. https://t.co/v9k6vLLMkI pic.twitter.com/L1ZwwInQx4 - Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) March 4, 2021

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Elaine Paige, who turns 73 today!

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.

