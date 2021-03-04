VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Sam Cooke on X ON Y

Click Here for More Articles on One Night in Miami

Leslie Odom Jr. shares some of his favorite Sam Cooke songs that have inspired him throughout his life and while taking on the role of Sam in the film, One Night In Miami.

He talks about the emotional impact of performing A Change Is Gonna Come and how a live version of Bring It On Home To Me introduced him to the true power of Sam Cooke's groundbreaking music.

Odom Jr. is a Grammy Award­ winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton's Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.

He originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include "Leap of Faith" on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical "Venice," which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off­ Center production of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which was his first time working with "Hamilton" creator, Lin­-Manuel Miranda.

"ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI... is a knockout. This powerfully imagined gathering of giants - Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown - announces the arrival of Regina King as a singular voice behind the camera. A meticulously choreographed dreamscape that leaps from the words of writer Kemp Powers, the film asks, 'What if...' and then confronts the complicated legacy of race in America with searing insights ignited by a war of words, the bonds of brotherhood and the hope that change is gonna come." -The American Film Institute

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15th.